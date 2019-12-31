Liberty registers win over Lakeview; Williamson scores 20

Liberty improves to 9-1

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Lady Leopards scored in double-figures as Liberty defeated Lakeview, 65-30. Shar’Da Williamson led the way with 20 points. Cianna Smith and Demi Watson finished with 11 and 10 points apiece. Neveah Dixon had 7 and Allyson Jones sank a pair of three-pointers to close out the contest with 6.

For Lakeview, Allison Augustine and Meg Zetterquist each had 9 points respectively. The Lady Bulldogs return to the Northeast 8 schedule on January 6 when they face Jefferson.