Liberty registers another win; Dixon & Smith score 16

Lady Leopards connected on 10 three-point shots

Liberty Leopards Basketball

Liberty will visit Poland on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning their 4-game road swing, Liberty posted a 72-44 win over East tonight. Four Lady Leopards scored double-digits – Neveah Dixon (16), Cianna Smith (16), Delia Watson (14) and Shar’Da Williamson (10). Dixon and Smith each made 4 three-pointers during the contest.

East was led by Brianna Thompson’s 13 as Delana Brown had 10 also. The Golden Bears will play at Ursuline on Monday before paying Valley Christian a visit on Wednesday.

Liberty will head to Poland on Saturday.



