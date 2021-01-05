Liberty receives contributions from 11 players in their win over Memorial

Demi Watson led the Lady Leopards with 15

Credit: Augustas Cetkauskas/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven players scored for Liberty in the Lady Leopards’ 70-20 win at Memorial.

Demi Watson (15), Cianna Smith (13) and Ally Jones (11) all scored in double-figures for Liberty. Mia Parker also added 9 points.

Liberty is scheduled to meet LaBrae on Thursday.

Ca’Mill Marshall led the Lady Red Devils with 9 points. After opening the season with 5 straight losses, Memorial (2-7) won back-to-back games (against Heartland Christian & Sebring) before dropping their last two contests now.

On Wednesday, the Lady Devils will travel to Sebring to take on the Trojans.

