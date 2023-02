WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing at halftime, the Leopards rallied past Champion with a 48-44 victory. Liberty snapped their seven-game losing skid.

Kalen Turner scored a game-high 23 points for Liberty. Silas Robinson also added 18 in the winning effort.

Liberty completes their regular season slate with a 4-18 record.

Eight Golden Flashes scored as they were led by Carter Paul’s 14 points.

Champion (1-20) will close out their 22-game schedule versus Pymatuning Valley on Tuesday.