LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty outscored South Range 47-32 over the game’s final 24 minutes of play to move onto the district semifinals following their 55-44 victory. The Leopards are set to take on Mooney on Tuesday.

D’Andre Venters scored 13 of his game-high 16 points in the second quarter. James Davis added 12 points for the Leopards, nine of which were in the second half. KJ Turner scored nine as Rushad Chambers and Jadan Townsend each tallied eight points.

Landon Moore led South Range with 15 points. Ayden Leon scored all nine points in the opening half. The Raiders finished the season with a 7-17 record.

Division III Salem District

District Semifinals, Tuesday

Garfield (15-9) vs. Springfield (23-1)

Cardinal Mooney (15-9) vs. Liberty (16-6)