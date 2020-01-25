Liberty posts 4th consecutive win; Weaver led with 17

Leopards’ James Weaver scored a game-high 17

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leopards won their 4th game in a row tonight by defeating Brookfield – 69-61. James Weaver led the way with 17 points. D’Marion Dawson added 14 as James Davis scored 13. Manuel DuBose also closed out his night in double-figures with 11 points.

The game was nodded up at 56 apiece entering the final frame – however – Liberty finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Conner Stevens and Connor Filipovich paced Brookfield with 13 points each. The Warriors sank 7 three-point baskets. Brookfield (8-9) returns home on Tuesday to face Crestview.

Liberty (7-8) will travel to Newton Falls on Tuesday as well.

All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 7-1 (13-2)

LaBrae – 6-1 (11-3)

Liberty – 5-3 (7-8)

Champion – 4-4 (8-7)

Brookfield – 2-6 (8-9)

Crestview – 2-6 (4-11)

Campbell Memorial – 1-6 (4-11)