LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty girls basketball team grabbed the win over LaBrae Monday night 69-27.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

The win moves the Leopards to 10-0, the best start in program history.

Liberty went on a 21-8 run in the second quarter to push the Leopards’ lead to double digits and they never looked back.

Aaliyah Foster led Liberty with 26 points while Demi Watson had 26 and Cianna Smith added 12.

For the Vikings, Isa’acia Box had a team-high 10 points.

With the loss, LaBrae falls to 8-3.