Liberty looks to return to the playoffs for the 1st time since 2017

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Chet Allen begins his 6th season at Liberty – where he had won 15 games over the course of the previous two seasons (2017-18) – will now look to turn around a program which won 3 games a year ago.

As unusual as this off-season has been, Allen has kept a positive outlook. “We can only hope for healthiness, safety, and may we all stay that way. We’ve been in a Google Classroom – where we communicate with our team, had some Zoom meetings, and also texts or calls.”

2019 Record: 3-7 (2-4), T-4th place in AAC Blue

Head Coach: Chet Allen, 6th season (26-25)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 15.8 (48th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 31.8 (50th in Area)

Total Offense: 241.3

Rushing Offense: 211.7

Passing Offense: 29.6

Total Defense: 333.6

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 8

What you need to know about Liberty’s offense

-The scoring dropped by nearly 20-points per game in 2019. The Leopards were held to single digits in six games last fall. “We need to do a better job of not forcing some things,” says coach Allen. “We need enough confidence to trust ourselves and our teammates to do the right things.”

Carter Coman returns to anchor the offensive line as a senior. Tremendous Watson and La’Brielyn Wilson will be back as well. Senior Jamie Melton is back in the fold after rushing for 740 yards on 116 carries (6.4 avg) and scored 8 times. Junior Donte Venters is also back after surpassing the 600-yard plateau on the ground as a sophomore (679 yards). Daveyon Williamson threw for 235 yards and ran for another 405 as a sophomore as well. “(All three) are a little more mature physically and mentally to withstand, hopefully, a long season,” Allen says. “They were really working hard before the pandemic broke and hoping to make their efforts worthwhile for our season.”

Despite their offensive struggles, the rushing attack still went for over 200-yards for the third consecutive year. “We’re looking to execute,” Allen mentions. “Take what the defense gives us and exploit it. Properly use our athletic talent and score more points this year.”

What you need to know about Liberty’s defense

-Eight of Liberty’s opponents last year scored 25-points or more. In those contests, the Leopards finished with a 2-6 mark. The opposition were able to move the ball against Liberty with a balanced attack (average wise) of 176 yards rushing and 158 yards passing. Without the likes of All-League players Simi Moananu (63 tackles), Bralen Stredrick (24 tackles), Jalen Stredrick (27 tackles) and Micah Dukes (2 QB sacks) – it’ll be a challenge for the young group to take that step back on the right track.

With talented players such as Isiaha Scott (31 tackles), La’Breilyn Wilson (2 QB sacks), D’Andre Venters (46 tackles) and Rushad Chambers (31 tackles). “All four of these young men were new to our program last year,” Allen points out. “We’re really going to utilize them for the betterment of our program. We tell our teammates all the time that we earn everything we get, so these guys have earned a spot, not saying that they are entitled to them, but they have earned them. What they do with their opportunities is their choice, but we are going to coach them hard and put them in the right spots to make plays. They have to do things our way, with their athletic ability, and we should be better defensively.”

Allen goes on to say, “We’re looking to keep the offense in front of us. Don’t think. Just do. We need to attack, attack, attack. Tackle well enough to play the next down and play for each other.”

Liberty’s Key Player(s)

-Jamie Melton is back for his senior year as he ran for 740 yards a year ago while scoring 8 times on the ground. He also completed 7 passes, 1 which was for a TD.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at East

Sept. 4 – Lakeview

Sept. 11 – at Chaney

Sept. 18 – Brookfield

Sept. 25 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 2 – LaBrae

Oct. 9 – at Champion

Oct. 16 – Crestview

Oct. 23 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 30 – Beaver Local

The Big game on the schedule

September 4 – vs. Lakeview

…Liberty’s week 2 win (26-20) last year in overtime at Lakeview was a big win for the program. This year, they’ll get the Bulldogs in the home opener.

Since 2012, Leopards’ ball carriers to average 5.5 yards per tote (w/ 70 attempts)

2019 – Jamie Melton, 6.4 (116 attempts, 740 yards)

2019 – Daveyon Williamson, 5.5 (73 attempts, 405 yards)

2018 – Migel Burgess, 12.3 (105 attempts, 1294 yards)

2017 – Dra Rushton, 9.4 (151 attempts, 1414 yards)

2017 – Brian Maddox, 7.8 (88 attempts, 686 yards)

2016 – Dra Rushton, 5.8 (163 attempts, 950 yards)

2014 – Lynn Bowden, 9.6 (202 attempts, 1943 yards)

2013 – Lynn Bowden, 7.4 (193 attempts, 1427 yards)

2013 – Asim Pleas, 5.8 (150 attempts, 869 yards)

2012 – Sherron Walls, 5.9 (314 attempts, 1866 yards)