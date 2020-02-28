Liberty lineman headed to the college ranks

Live Now
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Senior football standout Simi Moananu has committed to play college football at Mercyhurst College.

Moananu served as team captain for two seasons at Liberty, playing center and defensive tackle for the Leopards.

He earned named All-League and All-County honors for his efforts last Fall.

“Simi was an integral part of the team’s success over the last couple of years,” Liberty Head Coach Chet Allen said.

Moananu currently ranks 19th in his class, and maintains a 3.7 GPA.

