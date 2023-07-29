YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third straight year, the Liberty Leopards athletic department has put on a youth football camp for local middle school football teams from around the Valley.

Liberty athletic director Todd Smith said the Jr. High 7×7 Passing Tournament was created to provide an experience for these younger athletes early on in their career and while giving local coaches and programs a chance to compete in a different way.

Along with Liberty and head coach Joe Simon, other attendees were Austintown Fitch, Niles, McDonald, Boardman, Chaney, Warren Harding, Girard and Champion.

Two local local Pennsylvania school’s also made the trip, with Farrell and Hickory both competing at Leopard Stadium on Saturday.

Ultimately, Smith and Liberty athletics hope to continue to grow this one-of-a-kind football camp for school’s in the area for years to come.