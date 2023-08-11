LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Liberty High School:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – Warren JFK
Aug. 22 – at East
Aug. 24 – Crestview
Aug. 28 – Springfield
Aug. 29 – Brookfield
Aug. 31 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 5 – at Garfield
Sept. 7 – LaBrae
Sept. 11 – at Chaney
Sept. 12 – Champion
Sept. 14 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 18 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 19 – at Crestview
Sept. 21 – at Brookfield
Sept. 25 – Western Reserve
Sept. 26 – Newton Falls
Sept. 28 – Garfield
Oct. 2 – at Lowellville
Oct. 3 – at LaBrae
Oct. 5 – at Champion
Oct. 9 – Western Reserve
Oct. 10 – Campbell Memorial
Oct. 12 – at Cleveland VASJ
Liberty High School
Nickname: The Leopards
Colors: Maroon and Gold
School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505
