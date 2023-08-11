LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Liberty High School:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – Warren JFK

Aug. 22 – at East

Aug. 24 – Crestview

Aug. 28 – Springfield

Aug. 29 – Brookfield

Aug. 31 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 5 – at Garfield

Sept. 7 – LaBrae

Sept. 11 – at Chaney

Sept. 12 – Champion

Sept. 14 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 18 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 19 – at Crestview

Sept. 21 – at Brookfield

Sept. 25 – Western Reserve

Sept. 26 – Newton Falls

Sept. 28 – Garfield

Oct. 2 – at Lowellville

Oct. 3 – at LaBrae

Oct. 5 – at Champion

Oct. 9 – Western Reserve

Oct. 10 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 12 – at Cleveland VASJ

Liberty High School

Nickname: The Leopards

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

