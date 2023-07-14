LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leopards’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 23 – Brookfield

• Aug. 28 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Aug. 30 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 6 – Crestview

• Sept. 11 – at Champion

• Sept. 13 – Waterloo

• Sept. 18 – Springfield

• Sept. 20 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 25 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 27 – at Newton Falls

• Oct. 2 – at Crestview

• Oct. 4 – Champion

• Oct. 9 – at Waterloo

• Oct. 11 – at Springfield

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 11 – at Girard

• Aug. 17 – at Columbiana

• Aug. 28 – at Campbell Memorial

• Sept. 6 – Crestview

• Sept. 9 – at Salem

• Sept. 13 – Waterloo

• Sept. 16 – Mathews

• Sept. 18 – at Mineral Ridge

• Sept. 20 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 25 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 27 – at Newton Falls

• Oct. 2 – at LaBrae

• Oct. 4 – Champion

• Oct. 11 – Jackson-Milton

Liberty High School

Nickname: The Leopards

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

