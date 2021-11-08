Liberty High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – “[We’re hoping] to build on last year’s success,” says coach Levon Lamb. “We want to be in contention to win the MVAC Gray Tier and to advance further into this season’s state playoff tournament.”

The Leopards return a quartet of starters in James Davis, Rushad Chambers, D’Andre Venters and Kalan Turner. Coach Lamb expects a grouping of players – Silas Robinson, Anthony Patterson, Jeremiah Franklin, Jadan Townsend and Jordan Townsend – all to contribute this year as well.

Liberty begins the 2021-22 season at Harding on December 3.

Liberty Leopards

Head Coach: Levon Lamb

2020-21 Record: 10-9 (8-4), 2nd place in MVAC Grey

Last 5-Year Record: 36-77 (31.9%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 64.2

Scoring Defense: 55.6

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: James Davis – 15.3

Rebounding: O’Marion Dawson – 8.0

Assists: James Davis – 4.1

Three-Point Percentage: James Davis – 54.8%

Free Throw Percentage: Jameer Weaver – 82.1%

2020-21 MVAC Grey Standings (League Records)

Newton Falls – 9-2

Liberty – 8-4

Champion – 6-4

LaBrae – 6-5

Crestview – 6-6

Brookfield – 3-9

Memorial – 1-11

PREVIEW

-The Leopards posted their first winning season (10-9) in the last 8 years (2013-14: 13-11)

-Liberty returns both of their double-digit scorers – James Davis (15.3) and Jameer Weaver (14.4) – for their senior seasons. Davis put together a stat line of 5.6 caroms and 4.1 assists per game. Davis also shot 64.1% from the foul line (50-78). Weaver led the team in free throw shooting (82.1%). Both made above 1/3 of their three-point attempts.

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 3 – at Harding

Dec. 7 – at McDonald

Dec. 10 – at Hoban

Dec. 14 – Crestview

Dec. 17 – Brookfield

Dec. 18 – Valley Christian

Dec. 21 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 30 – Ursuline

Jan. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 7 – LaBrae

Jan. 11 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 14 – at Champion

Jan. 15 – Girard

Jan. 21 – at Crestview

Jan. 25 – at Brookfield

Jan. 28 – Newton Falls

Feb. 1 – Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 4 – at LaBrae

Feb. 8 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 15 – at Valley Christian