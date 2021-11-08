Liberty High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – “[We’re hoping] to build on last year’s success,” says coach Levon Lamb. “We want to be in contention to win the MVAC Gray Tier and to advance further into this season’s state playoff tournament.”
The Leopards return a quartet of starters in James Davis, Rushad Chambers, D’Andre Venters and Kalan Turner. Coach Lamb expects a grouping of players – Silas Robinson, Anthony Patterson, Jeremiah Franklin, Jadan Townsend and Jordan Townsend – all to contribute this year as well.
Liberty begins the 2021-22 season at Harding on December 3.
Liberty Leopards
Head Coach: Levon Lamb
2020-21 Record: 10-9 (8-4), 2nd place in MVAC Grey
Last 5-Year Record: 36-77 (31.9%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 64.2
Scoring Defense: 55.6
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: James Davis – 15.3
Rebounding: O’Marion Dawson – 8.0
Assists: James Davis – 4.1
Three-Point Percentage: James Davis – 54.8%
Free Throw Percentage: Jameer Weaver – 82.1%
2020-21 MVAC Grey Standings (League Records)
Newton Falls – 9-2
Liberty – 8-4
Champion – 6-4
LaBrae – 6-5
Crestview – 6-6
Brookfield – 3-9
Memorial – 1-11
PREVIEW
-The Leopards posted their first winning season (10-9) in the last 8 years (2013-14: 13-11)
-Liberty returns both of their double-digit scorers – James Davis (15.3) and Jameer Weaver (14.4) – for their senior seasons. Davis put together a stat line of 5.6 caroms and 4.1 assists per game. Davis also shot 64.1% from the foul line (50-78). Weaver led the team in free throw shooting (82.1%). Both made above 1/3 of their three-point attempts.
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 3 – at Harding
Dec. 7 – at McDonald
Dec. 10 – at Hoban
Dec. 14 – Crestview
Dec. 17 – Brookfield
Dec. 18 – Valley Christian
Dec. 21 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 30 – Ursuline
Jan. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 7 – LaBrae
Jan. 11 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 14 – at Champion
Jan. 15 – Girard
Jan. 21 – at Crestview
Jan. 25 – at Brookfield
Jan. 28 – Newton Falls
Feb. 1 – Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 4 – at LaBrae
Feb. 8 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 15 – at Valley Christian