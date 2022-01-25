BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty rolled past Brookfield 88-68 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Leopards win over the Warriors.

Liberty’s James Davis led all scorers with 31 points in the win. D’Andre Venters added 19 points in the win, while Kalan Townsend tallied 14. Rushad Chambers also reached double-figures with 10.

Brookfield was led by Isaiah Jones and Donovan Pawlowski who piled up 18 points apiece. Josh Solida added 15 points in the setback.

With the win, Liberty improves to 10-4 on the season. Liberty returns to action on Friday at home against Newton Falls

Brookfield drops to 4-8 on the campaign.