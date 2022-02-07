LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty girls’ basketball team claimed the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray Tier with a 59-51 win over Champion on Monday night.

It marks the Leopards’ first outright conference title since 2011.

Aaliyah Foster led Liberty with 13 points, while Cianna Smith tallied 10. Tiana Weatherly finished with 9, while Gianna Micheline chipped in with 8.

Isabella Meyer led Champion with a game-high 22 points. Lorinda Dodrill also reached double-figures with 12.

With the win, Liberty improves to 18-1 overall, and 12-1 in MVAC Gray Tier action.

The Leopards return to action on Wednesday against Campbell.