LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – There are not many sports at Liberty high school that Emily Benson doesn’t play.

She’s the starting centerfielder for the softball team, a four-year starter on the soccer team, and a First Team All-conference member of the volleyball team. She holds a school record in the 500 freestyle for the swim team and has played in the band all four years of high school, and the flag line for two.

“I think I love it so much because it just helps me make so many friends and meet new people, and that’s what I love about it,” Benson said. “You get to know people, and you get to know about them and it’s just a lot of fun. And I’m a very competitive person.”

And it shows in the classroom, Benson ranks in the top 10 of her senior class with a 3.89 grade point average. She’s served as the student government secretary for four years and volunteers with Americorps, delivering food to local seniors. It’s a busy schedule filled with sports, study, and service.

“I’ve been playing sports and going to school and balancing that my whole life, so it’s kind of like second nature to me now,” Benson said. “Live in the moment. That’s what my parents always say.”

Benson will continue her academic career on scholarship next year at George Mason University where she hopes to study criminology.

“I want to get a job in the FBI. That’s my main goal. That’s what I want to do,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in shows like Criminal Minds and NCIS ever since I was little, so that’s just what I want to do.

Liberty senior Emily Benson our WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.