LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a big day for three members of the Liberty football team as students, parents, teachers and coaches poured into the auditorium to hear their college commitment.

Senior Da’veyon Williamson is headed to Hiram College and will play wideout for the Terriers.

“I don’t know, there is just something about it. Instantly when I got there it felt like home,” Williamson said. “I met all the players, made me feel like home. All the coaches, they just made me feel really comfortable. They just added a dual threat player that can do everything on the field. Whatever they need me to do, I can do it. They’re getting that dog mentality from me.”

The Leopards will also send a pair of linemen to the next level. La’Breilyn Wilson and Tremendous Watson will remain teammates and friends, as both committed to Hudson Valley Community College.

“I wouldn’t call him my friend. That’s my brother,” Watson said. “We’ve been through a lot so to work with him at the same school, you can’t say it any better.”

“That’s my brother,” Wilson said. “We’re going to be cool. I’m going to make sure of that. We’re going to have the time of our life up there.”