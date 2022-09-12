LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty football team has been forced to cancel this Friday’s game due to an influx of illnesses throughout their program.

Liberty was originally scheduled to play at Crestview in Week Five. The Rebels (1-3) are coming off their first victory of the season, a 63-0 win over Campbell last Friday night.

Crestview is actively seeking a new opponent for this Friday night. No word yet on where they will receive a forfeit win from Liberty.

The Leopards, who lost their first four games of the 2022 season, are scheduled to host Campbell Memorial next Friday, Sept. 23.