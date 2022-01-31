LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Aaliyah Foster paced Liberty with 23 points as Liberty improved to 17-1 following its 78-38 win over LaBrae.

Foster was one of three Lady Leopards to score in double figures joined by Demi Watson (14) and Cianna Smith (12). Destiny Walton added nine and Tiana Weatherly also registered eight points.

Since falling to Brookfield (53-46) on January 20, the Leopards have won four consecutive games.

Liberty will play at Campbell on Thursday.

The Vikings’ junior guard Laura McCoy led the team with 13 points.

LaBrae (10-9) has now lost its last three contests with a matchup at Champion scheduled for Thursday.