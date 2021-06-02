Liberty basketball standout signs letter of intent

Liberty's O'Marion Dawson to continue education, basketball career at Kent State Tuscarawas

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Senior O’Marion Dawson has officially signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career in the college ranks at Kent State Tuscarawas.

During his time with the Leopards, Dawson was a nominee for Trumbull County Player of the Year and Second Team MVAC.

Dawson was also a two year letterman, as well as a two-year starter during his high school career.

While playing center for the Leopards, Dawson averaged nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game.

