Maddie Liberati scored 33 and pulled down 13 boards

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Maddie Liberati scored 33 in Lisbon’s 59-23 win over Wellsville. Liberati connected on 10 of 11 from the foul line. She also finished with 13 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 blocked shots. Izzy Perez also added 11 points.

Hunter Weekley tallied a team-high 13 points for the Lady Tigers. Wellsville will play at Heartland Christian on Monday.

Lisbon travels to Hanoverton to take on United on Monday.