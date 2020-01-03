Liberati finishes with 24 and 20; Lisbon victorious for 6th time

Maddie Liberati scored 24 and hauled down 20 boards

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon girls notches their 6th win of the season by defeating Heartland Christian – 58-31 – on the road. Maddie Liberati led the way for the Blue Devils with 24 points (6-8 FT) and 20 rebounds. Izzy Perez and Bryanna Vangiesen added 9 and 8 points respectively. Perez also had 9 rebounds to go along with 5 assists and 4 steals.

Sophomore Madi Matthews connected on a trio of three-point shots to finish the game with 13 points. Sydney Ogden poured in 8 points in the losing effort. The Lady Lions will look to end their 2-game skid as they host Maplewood on Monday.

The Lady Blue Devils (6-5) will play host to United on Monday.