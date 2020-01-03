Liberati finishes with 24 and 20; Lisbon victorious for 6th time

Sports

Lisbon & Liberati get above .500 with tonight's win

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lisbon Blue Devils high school basketball

Maddie Liberati scored 24 and hauled down 20 boards

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon girls notches their 6th win of the season by defeating Heartland Christian – 58-31 – on the road. Maddie Liberati led the way for the Blue Devils with 24 points (6-8 FT) and 20 rebounds. Izzy Perez and Bryanna Vangiesen added 9 and 8 points respectively. Perez also had 9 rebounds to go along with 5 assists and 4 steals.

Sophomore Madi Matthews connected on a trio of three-point shots to finish the game with 13 points. Sydney Ogden poured in 8 points in the losing effort. The Lady Lions will look to end their 2-game skid as they host Maplewood on Monday.

The Lady Blue Devils (6-5) will play host to United on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com