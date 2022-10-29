GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – In a thrilling overtime game that ended in a penalty shootout, Howland defeated Kenston 2-1 to claim the District title and advance to Regionals.

This is Howland’s fourth straight district title, becoming the first team in school history to accomplish the feat.

Click above for full highlights.

With the game tied at 1-1 heading to penalty shootout, Tigers goalkeeper Zach Lewis stepped up in a huge way, saving four out of six Kenston penalty attempts.

Jak Kenney, Herb Lawson and Jet Hua each made their penalty shot, with Hua nailing the game-winner.

#1 Howland advances to face #3 Poland on Wednesday.