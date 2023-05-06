NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Nick Lewis’ big day highlights Howland’s 10-0 win over Heartland Christian.

Lewis finished with four hits, including a homerun while driving in five runs. Dominic Santee also closed out his afternoon with three hits and 4 RBIs.

Robert Gumino struck out 10 batters in six innings of work allowing just one hit. Santee came in relief to toss a successful seventh inning for the Tigers.

Howland will welcome Boardman on Tuesday.

The Lions’ Alex Tsarnas collected the team’s lone base hit.

Heartland Christian will travel to Edison on Monday.