CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians snatched a bottom-of-the-ninth win from the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday. But today is a whole new day of baseball, and so far, the Yankees have been able to take an early lead.

Cal Quantrill took to the hill first for the Guardians and was in trouble early. Although, much of the damage was adverted, with the Yankees only nabbing one run in the first, the same could not be said of the second, with the score moving to 3-0.

Gerrit Cole took starting pitching duties for the Yankees and was able to keep the Guardians at bay in the first.

The Yankees were outhit 15-5 and are facing a team with all the momentum when they try force the best-of-five series back to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for Game 5 on Monday.

They’re coming into Game 4 leading the series 2-1 thanks to Oscar Gonzalez.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, who topped the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday, after 17 scoreless innings — a new postseason record for Major League Baseball.

Among the Game 4 festivities Sunday at Progressive Field are a Marines color guard, the national anthem and “God Bless America” sung by DeAngelo Graham and the mid-1st inning Stand for the Land banner. Former Cleveland relief pitcher Cody Allen threw out the first pitch.