Let’s Go Racing! NASCAR set for longest race of the season

CHAROLTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – NASCAR drivers are set for their fourth race in the last seven days as they head to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.
You can watch the race on Fox Youngstown at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s race will also be the first since the restart that will feature traditional qualifying. The only difference is that it will happen just hours before the race instead of the day before.
But just like the previous three races, no fans will be in the stands.
Kevin Harvick is on top of the NASCAR Cup Series Standings followed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliot rounds out the top-five.