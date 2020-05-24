Let’s Go Racing! NASCAR set for longest race of the season

FILE – In this May 27, 2018, file photo, the field takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The governor of North Carolina says NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May so long as health conditions do not deteriorate in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway regarding its safety protocols for staging a race without spectators. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, file)

You can see the Coco-Cola 600 Sunday at 6 p.m. on Fox Youngstown

CHAROLTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – NASCAR drivers are set for their fourth race in the last seven days as they head to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

Sunday’s race will also be the first since the restart that will feature traditional qualifying. The only difference is that it will happen just hours before the race instead of the day before.

But just like the previous three races, no fans will be in the stands.

Kevin Harvick is on top of the NASCAR Cup Series Standings followed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliot rounds out the top-five.