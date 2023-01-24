PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists for Pittsburgh.

His power-play blast from above the left gave the Penguins just their fourth overtime victory of the season as Pittsburgh, currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, opened up a small bit of breathing room over the ninth-place Panthers.

Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen each had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh.

Rickard Rakell and Drew O’Connor also scored for the Penguins. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice for Florida.