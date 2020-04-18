Let there be light! Sebring lights up football field for seniors, medical personal

Sebring High School, along with school's across the country, lit their high school football lights Friday for the Class of 2020

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The night sky was filled with light at Sebring High School Friday night as they participated in a nationwide effort to light high school football fields for the Class of 2020 and medical personal.

Sebring teachers were in attendance in their vehicles and helped light up the parking lot with their headlights.

The school lit the field at 8:20 p.m.

“This is one small way to thank everyone for the sacrifices they have and are continuing to make each day, as well as honoring our athletes and 2020 seniors,” said Toni Viscounte, Sebring Local Schools Superintendent in a release.