‘Let one get away’: Penguins looking to bounce back after dropping first game of the season

YSU will look to avoid doing something Saturday that they haven't done in 15 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team said that it was the little things that cost them a win over the weekend in their conference opener at Northern Iowa.

Now the conference is coming to Youngstown as nationally ranked South Dakota State will head to the Ice Castle this Saturday and Head Coach Bo Pelini says that those little things will be addressed in practice this week.”

“It’s always the little things,” said Pelini.

“That’s what’s hurt us. It’s a humbling sport. You got to be on guard all the time. And you got to keep busting your butt to get better, and have the attention that’s necessary. It’s not just going to magically happen.”

“Like I said maybe we needed that,” said sophomore defensive end Antoine Cook.

“We came into the game a little sloppy, a little off. And I feel like that gave us a little wakeup call, like man it’s conference, we got a lot to work on. Maybe we needed that. Maybe we needed to lose. Maybe we needed to get hit in the mouth and learn from it, and go into this next big game and hit them in the mouth.”

“It’s humbling when you watch the film and you sit there and say wow,” Pelini says.

“You know, you walk out of the film room saying boy we let one get away.”

“This is a must-win,” says Cook.

“I’m very confident in my brothers. We don’t really care about rankings. We just going to go into this game swinging. Coach terry been preaching it a lot and that’s all I can say right there. We just going to come in this game swinging man.”

The good news for the Penguins is that they are historically good coming off a loss. It has been 15 years with YSU started league play 0-2, kickoff with the Jackrabbits Saturday is slated for 6PM.