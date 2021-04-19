Lester pitches Boardman past Howland

Madison Lester collected 2 hits and struck out 8 for Boardman

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Madison Lester struck out eight in six innings of work as Boardman defeated Howland, 8-2. Lester permitted four hits and didn’t allow an earned run.

Lester led the Spartans’ offense with two hits (double and triple). Kathryn O’Horo and Cassidy Bryan each doubled.

Howland’s Kayla Campbell and Alyssa Massucci each finished with a pair of singles apiece.

Sophomore Alexia Spangler pitched the first five innings by striking out seven Spartans and allowing just three earned runs.

On Tuesday, Howland visits Boardman.