Lester, Heyward power Cubs to 7-1 win over Indians

Chicago Cubs’ Jason Heyward rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cubs topped the Indians 7-1 Tuesday night at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jon Lester pitched six strong innings on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 win over Cleveland.

The Indians welcomed back manager Terry Francona after he missed eight games with a medical issue.

Lester allowed one run and three hits as the Cubs moved to 11-3 for the first time since 2016.

Four years ago, the left-hander pitched three scoreless innings of relief in a drama-filled Game 7 of the World Series when the Cubs beat the Indians to win their first title since 1908.