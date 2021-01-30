Leopards pull away from the Tigers in the second half for the victory

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Leopards overcame a sluggish start to pull away from the Springfield Tigers for a 52-37 win Saturday afternoon. The Leopards held just a slim 24-20 lead at halftime.



The win improves the Leopards to 5-5 on the season, while the Tigers drop to 6-7 on the year.



“We actually were supposed to play Struthers today and that game got canceled, so it was important for this group of girls to get to play. It’s all about building team chemistry at this point as we get ready for tournaments,” Leopards coach Diedre Watson remarked.



“It was very important (the win). We lost a couple of games and are trying to fight back,” freshman Aaliyah Foster remarked.



With the Leopards and Tigers knotted at 20-20 with just 40-seconds remaining in the first half, the Leopards scored 4-points in the final 27-seconds to take a 24-20 lead into the lockers at the intermission. But more importantly, they seized all the momentum in the contest.



“They made that little run right before half,” Tigers coach Jim Schuler said. “But that was kind of the tipping point. Then we come out of the half and those little turnovers where you throw a pass here and it gets picked-off and they go the other way and we give up a layup. It’s those transitional points that your down four points and all of a sudden it’s ten.”



“We went into the locker room and I talked to them about effort,” Watson said. I felt we were slow and lethargic in a morning or early game. I talked about them wanting it, and giving a 100% effort. I honestly feel that any team that wants it the most and gives the most effort is going to come away with it.”



The Leopards took that momentum and began the second half with a 9-2 run to hold a 33-22 lead at the 4:22 mark of the third quarter. They would go on to hold a 37-26 advantage at the end of the period.



The Leopards would stretch out their lead to 18-points at 46-28 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers would make a 7-4 run to close the deficit to 50-35 late in the period. But the Leopards would close the game by making 2 of 4 free throws to seal the victory.



The Tigers held an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and also enjoyed a 13-12 lead early in the second stanza. They would tie the game at 20-20 just 40-seconds before halftime when Jacey Mullen connected on a basket for the Tigers, setting up the Leopards second-half push.



Kylee Kosek and Jacey Mullen each scored 16 points to carry the Tigers in the game. Mullen also grabbed 11 rebounds while Peyton Kliem had 8 to power the Tigers on the boards.



Aaliyah Foster scored a team-high 14 points while Mia Parker added 13 to lead the Leopards. Cianna Smith yanked down 10 rebounds to pace the them, while Foster also grabbed 7 caroms.



The Leopards will return to action Monday when they play Howland, while the Tigers will also be in action again on Monday against Mineral Ridge.