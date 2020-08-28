Leonard’s big night powers Niles past Jefferson

SEBRING, OHIO (WKBN) - Behind the running of quarterback Dom Schadl and a ball-hawking defense, the McDonald Blue Devils jumped out to a 40-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 40-6 victory over the Sebring Trojans.

Schadl would rush for 119 yards with three touchdowns, and throw for another 67 yards and a score to lead the Devils. He would also pick off a Trojans pass for an interception on defense.

“I just want to thank my line and my guys on the edge, they did a good job all night of blocking and getting open downfield, so it was an all-around good effort,” Schadl explained. “But we’re not satisfied yet so we have to improve for next week.”

“He has come along and we need that. We need him to be able to put the ball in the air and become a dual-threat. Last year he was more one dimensional. We’re looking for big things from him throughout the year,” Blue Devils coach Dan Williams said.

The Blue Devils scored on their first three possession as Nathan Gilligan scored on a 2-yard run at the 7:22 mark of the first quarter, then Dominic Carkido caught a 20-yard pass over a defender to give the Devils a 14-0 lead following a Trojans fumble.

“Carkido had a great night,” Williams remarked. “The pick-six on the defensive side and made a couple good runs early and a nice pass catch over top of a kid for a touchdown. He is a weapon, a 6’4 kid with big rangy arms, long length and he is a threat. We have some skill, so we are going to try to spread it around as much as we can.”

Schadl would score the first of his three rushing touchdowns with 4:19 remaining in the first quarter when he raced 54 yards giving the Devils a commanding 21-0 lead.

The Devils defense would then score as Carkido picked off a Trojans pass and race 61-yards for a touchdown with just 10 ticks left in the frame. The Trojans would commit five turnovers in the contest.

“That was the big thing for us,” Trojans coach Matt Seidel pointed out the turnovers. “We put an emphasis on that, but it’s real hard when you have low numbers to practice that. Just some ball security issues like making sure the ball is in the right hand. We’ll take care of that in practice.”

The Devils would close out the scoring with Schadl scoring twice more. The first run was a 7-yard scamper with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter, and then a 1-yard plunge with 5:12 left in the first half.

The Trojans would get on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Noah Frederick ran in from 6-yards out with just 1:09 left in the quarter. Frederick would run for 75 yards on the night for the Trojans.

“Our inexperience and our youth really caught up to us tonight,” Seidel said. “Thirteen guys never played in a varsity football game until tonight. So that’s always going to be a little bit of a culture shock. I’m proud of the way we came out in the second half and executed our offense and did well on defense. We stayed fundamentally sound.”