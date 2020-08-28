Leonard’s big night powers Niles past Jefferson

Sports

Niles rolled past Jefferson 35-3 in the regular season opener at Bo Rein Stadium Thursday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles rolled past Jefferson 35-3 in the regular season opener at Bo Rein Stadium Thursday night.

Following two lightning delays, the game was called in the fourth quarter.

The Red Dragons’ senior quarterback Zack Leonard had a night to remember.

He scored the first two Niles touchdowns on the ground and he also threw a pair of touchdown passes to Alleni Fryer.

Niles (1-0) returns to action in week two on the road at Poland on Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Dave Pavlansky Field.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com