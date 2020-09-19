Leonard lifts Niles to victory; Red Dragons even record at 2-2

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons snapped their two-game losing skid by posting a 35-28 win over Struthers. Niles (2-2) has won both of their home games this season.

The Red Dragons’ quarterback Zack Leonard scored 4 rushing touchdowns and tossed a third quarter pass to Antuan Gardner for another touchdown. Leonard finished his night by completing 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and also rushing for 89 stripes. Gardner gained 62 yards on the ground. Chase Sudzina led the team with 4 catches for 64 yards.

Struthers falls to 2-2. Dylan Greenwood completed 9 of 17 for 168 yards and a pair of scores. Greenwood also ran in two more. Tyler Sanchez gained an average of 4.3 yards per carry (21 attempts, 90 yards). Alex Gryzb and Chaz Ekoniak both caught 3 passes for 95 and 37 yards. Josh Marshall hauled in two passes for 39 yards as well.

SCORING CHART

Niles, 35-28

First Quarter

S – Chaz Ekoniak, 18-yard TD catch from Dylan Greenwood (S 7-0)

N – Zack Leonard, 11-yard TD run (T 7-7)

Second Quarter

S – Alec Gryzb, 19-yard TD catch from Dylan Greenwood (S 14-7)

Third Quarter

N – Zack Leonard, 1-yard TD run (T 14-14)

S – Dylan Greenwood, 1-yard TD run (S 21-14)

N – Antuan Gardner, 22-yard TD catch from Zack Leonard (S 21-20)

N – Safety in endzone (N 22-21)

Fourth Quarter

N – Zack Leonard, 2-yard TD run (N 28-21)

N – Zack Leonard, 16-yard TD run (N 35-21)

S – Dylan Greenwood, 2-yard TD run (N 35-28)

Next week, Struthers will travel to South Range to take on the Raiders. Niles will host Lakeview.

Upcoming Schedules

Struthers

Sept. 25 – at South Range

Oct. 2 – Poland

Niles

Sept. 25 – Lakeview

Oct. 2 – at Girard