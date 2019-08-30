Leonard leads Niles to win over rival Howland

The Red Dragons junior accounted for three touchdowns Thursday night

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Red Dragons kicked off the 2019 campaign with a 35-21 victory over rival Howland Thursday night at Bo Rein Stadium.

The Dragons were led by junior quarterback Zack Leonard who accounted for 171 yards passing, 31 yards rushing and 3 total touchdowns.

Howland senior William Hines tied the game at 14 in the 2nd quarter with a 90-yard kick return touchdown. The Tigers tied it again in the 3rd quarter when they returned a fumble for a touchdown.

But Niles scored twice in the 4th quarter on 5-yard touchdown run by Travis Molar, and a 2-yard score from Leonard to clinch the victory.

