LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Leonard leads Niles to win over rival Howland

Sports

The Red Dragons junior accounted for three touchdowns Thursday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Red Dragons kicked off the 2019 campaign with a 35-21 victory over rival Howland Thursday night at Bo Rein Stadium.

The Dragons were led by junior quarterback Zack Leonard who accounted for 171 yards passing, 31 yards rushing and 3 total touchdowns.

Howland senior William Hines tied the game at 14 in the 2nd quarter with a 90-yard kick return touchdown. The Tigers tied it again in the 3rd quarter when they returned a fumble for a touchdown.

But Niles scored twice in the 4th quarter on 5-yard touchdown run by Travis Molar, and a 2-yard score from Leonard to clinch the victory.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Thursday’s game!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com