CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial is off to a 4-0 start after their 80-32 win Friday night over Jackson-Milton. The Red Devils have scored 80 or more points in three of their four contests so far this season.

Kevin Moore and Xavion Leonard each scored 18 points in the victory. Leonard is averaging 21.8 points per game this year. Zach Luciano added 14 points.

The Red Devils will play next on Tuesday at Brookfield against the Warriors (2-1).

Jackson-Milton fell to 1-2. Their last time was their buzzer beating win (67-65) over Heartland Christian on Tuesday. The Blue Jays will travel to Lowellville (3-1) Tuesday.