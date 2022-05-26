SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Brock Lenzi pitched seven innings of one-run ball in Sharpsville’s 5-1 win over Lakeview in the District 10 Class 2A semifinal matchup. Lenzi struck out eleven batters and allowed just three hits.

At the plate, Lenzi was also effective hitting out of the third hole with a pair of doubles and scoring twice. Luke Distler, James Thomas, Jack Leipheimer and Josh Divens all had two hits apiece as well for the Blue Devils.

Sharpsville opened the game in the bottom of the first by scoring three runs on a Lenzi RBI double scoring Distler. Braden Scarvel singled which drove in Lenzi. Thomas stole home to give the Blue Devils the early 3-0 lead.

Sharpsville moves onto the championship game against the winner of Wilmington and West Middlesex.