Lengyel sets school record in Jackson-Milton’s win over Waterloo

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton Running Back Sean Lengyel had a record-setting night as the Blue Jays rolled past Waterloo 50-16.

Lengyel set the school record with over 3,000 career rushing yards.

He ran for over 100 yards with three touchdowns in the victory.

Jackon-Milton improves to 2-0 overall on the season. The Blue Jays will host Sebring in week three on Senior Night.

Waterloo drops to 0-2 on the campaign.

