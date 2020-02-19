Lendak goes for 1K; Badger wins big over Maplewood

Braves averaged 78 points in 2 games against Maplewood this year

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Lendak scores his 1,000th-point of the high school career as the Braves top Maplewood, 89-45. Lendak connected on 6 three-point shots as he finished with a game-high 27 points. The sophomore Lendak, Jack, scored 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter. Steven Long also contributed with 12 points as well for Badger.

Gavin Ainsley led the Rockets with 19 points. Connor Steffens also finished in double figures with 10 points for Maplewood.

Badger (9-12) will finish up their regular season schedule with a meeting with Pymatuning Valley.