Lendak and Hamilton give Badger hope for a bright future

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger played 23 games within a 49-day basketball season due to the pandemic. Badger opened the season with a 2-point win over Windham (54-52). The Braves swept their season series with Chalker. However, they were just 3-4 in games decided by 9-points or less.

Badger Braves

Head Coach: Josh Upshire

Record: 5-18 (5-10, NAC)

Jack Lendak and Brad Hamilton averaged 14.9 and 13.8 points respectively this season. Lendak, a junior, also tallied an average of 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.3% from long distance (47-126). In the 2019-20 campaign as a sophomore, Lendak scored 10.8 points and hauled down 5.4 rebounds.

Hamilton, a sophomore, dished out a team-high 4.0 assists per game as he shot 75.7% from the foul line (87-115). As a freshman, he scored 7 points per game and 2.7 assists.

Juniors Carter Burnett (7.1 pg, 9.0 rpg) and Heath Stanhope (4.9 ppg) each saw their contributions increase from last year.

Scoring Leaders

Jack Lendak – 14.9

Brad Hamilton – 13.8

Carter Burnett – 7.1

Heath Stanhope – 4.9

Logan Murphy – 4.0

Recent Scorers who averaged 15-points or more

2020-21: Jack Lendak – 14.9

2019-20: Logan Lendak – 18.8

2018-19: Aiden Miller – 21.4

2017-18: Aiden Miller – 17.9

2016-17: Aiden Miller – 16.3