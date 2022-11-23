COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This Saturday, The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan will face off in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years old this fall. Just minutes away from there, a much smaller Lego version is on display at the Ohio State Thompson Library.

Dr. Paul Janssen, professor of physiology and cell biology at Ohio State, said he was challenged by friends to build a stadium. So he went big, deciding to sculpt the “Shoe.”

“It took about a year in planning,” Jassen said. “Add another three to four years and several hours every weekend in building time.”

It took more than 1 million bricks to build this horseshoe, officially 1/120th the size of the one on the banks of the Olentangy River.

The project was completed in 2011, and though Janssen said it usually remains unseen in his basement, it is currently on display for all who visit the library to enjoy.

Like the real thing, the Lego stadium includes “The Best D— Band in the Land.”

“I put Script Ohio in there. I made the band, I made the little instruments, I updated that last week,” Janssen said. “It is not hard to actually form Script Ohio, but it was hard to make the musical instruments. There’s no Lego sousaphone.”

The fans inside aren’t just there for aesthetics. They represent real people and real donations — for $25, you can be one of them. The money will be used for research on heart-related diseases and muscular dystrophy at Ohio State.

“We’re doing good with this research. … It’s very basic research that doesn’t necessarily translate into patient cures in the next year but it’s direly needed so we can come up with new cures in the next decade,” Janssen said. “Right now, we have about 800 people in the stadium and we have another 200 donations that came in the last week or so. So in the next week or two, I’m going to add 200 Buckeye fans into the stadium. But, as you can see, there’s room for a few more.”