HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new basketball summer league has been grabbing attention in Western Pennsylvania as the Legends Summer League tipped off for the first time in June.

Watch the video above as Sports Team 27’s Zach Verdea takes you through the sights and sounds from a night at the league.

The league features some of the best former high school basketball talent from the area including several Division I players like Kennedy Catholic’s Maceo Austin, former Golden Eagle Michael Moore and Hickory’s Peyton Mele.

Some other players including McDonald’s Zach Rasile, Mathews Vinney Sharp, KC’s Ike Herster and Drew Magestro, Hickory’s Donald Whitehead among several others.

The league recently added a women’s division as well.

It all happened by several former players coming together looking to get work in during the summer with no leagues in the immediate area.

Games are held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Kennedy Catholic High School.