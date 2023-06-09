COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Legendary South Range football coach Dan Yeagley was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday night in Columbus.

The recently retired head coach led the Raiders’ football program for 28 seasons and posted a 248-75 record, including the 2022 Division V football state championship.

In his final season, Yeagley led the Raiders to an undefeated 16-0 season on the way to the school’s first football state title in program history in dominating fashion 53-27 over Ironton.

In addition to Yeagley and four others, former Lakeview football coach Paul Kopko was also inducted. Kopko led Lakeview football for 15 years until the end of his tenure in 1998.

He served 26 total seasons as a head coach at both Ashtabula St. John’s and Lakeview, and finished with a record of 165-98.