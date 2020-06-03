Legendary Pitt coach Johnny Majors dies at age 85

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 1996, file photo, University of Pittsburgh NCAA college football head coach Johnny Majors is carried off of the field by Justin Wade, left, and Nate Cochran, right, after beating Rutgers 24-9 in Major’s last game as coach in Pittsburgh. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Legendary Pitt coach Johnny Majors has died at the age of 85.

He is the last football coach to lead the Panthers to a national championship, doing so in 1976. For his efforts that season, Majors earned national coach of the year honors.

The 39-year coaching veteran also made coaching stops at Iowa State (1968-1972) and Tennessee (1977-1992), with a second stint at Pitt (1993-1996).

Major posted a career coaching record of 185-137-10, with a 9-6 mark in bowl games.

Majors played collegiately at Tennessee and was a two-time SEC MVP and an All-American in 1956. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.