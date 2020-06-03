Legendary Pitt coach Johnny Majors dies at age 85

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Legendary Pitt coach Johnny Majors has died at the age of 85.
He is the last football coach to lead the Panthers to a national championship, doing so in 1976. For his efforts that season, Majors earned national coach of the year honors.
The 39-year coaching veteran also made coaching stops at Iowa State (1968-1972) and Tennessee (1977-1992), with a second stint at Pitt (1993-1996).
Major posted a career coaching record of 185-137-10, with a 9-6 mark in bowl games.
Majors played collegiately at Tennessee and was a two-time SEC MVP and an All-American in 1956. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.