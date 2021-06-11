Legendary local football coach inducted into Hall of Fame

Phill Annarella Passes Away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Legendary Valley high school football coach Phil Annarella was posthumously inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday evening.

Annarella posted a career record of 246-146-3. His coaching stops included East Liverpool, Warren Western Reserve, Warren Harding, Hickory, Niles and Austintown Fitch.

In 1990, Annarella led the consolidated Warren Harding/Warren Western Reserve team to a Division I state title. That year, the Raiders were ranked #5 in the USA Today Poll.

More recently, Annarella led Austintown Fitch to the program’s first undefeated 10-0 regular season in school history. He led the Falcons to the postseason in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Annarella passed away in 2019.

