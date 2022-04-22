WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – After 47 years at Windham High School, boys head basketball coach Marty Hill is retiring.

The school accepted his letter of retirement on Thursday.

Hill has coached well over 1,000 games with the Bombers and leaves the program with an overall record of 694-387.

He’s won 13 league championships and three regional championships during his career and led the Bombers to three state tournament appearances in 1976, 1982 and 2006.

Hill’s 694 career wins ranks seventh all-time in the state of Ohio, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book.