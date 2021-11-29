Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, dead at 87

Lee Elder posed for a picture on the first tee at the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, will be honored by establishing scholarships in his name and inviting him to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is sad to report legendary golfer, Lee Elder, has died.

Robert Lee Elder was the first African-American to play the Masters in 1975, breaking the color barrier.

Earlier this year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College for his outstanding achievements throughout his lifetime.

Augusta Mayor, Hardie Davis, proclaimed April 6, 2021, as “Lee Elder Day”.

Mr. Elder was 87-years old.

More on Lee Elder: