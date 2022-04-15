NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Several former WWE wrestlers will be coming to Niles for Wrestling Under The Stars this summer.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announced on their Facebook page that The Hardy Boyz: Matt and Jeff Hardy will be in action at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 30.

The brothers have won the tag team championships multiple times in WWE. They have also won the WCW, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling tag team titles. Jeff Hardy is a former WWE world champion. Both Matt and Jeff are currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Other wrestlers announced so far include former WWE star John Morrison and AEW star Eddie Kingston.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Start time is at 7:30 p.m. There will be a special fan meet and greet for all fans prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the wrestlers for an additional charge.

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by phone at 330-505-0000.