Legendary football coach Don Bucci retires as Cardinal Mooney Athletic Director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Legendary former Cardinal Mooney Head Football Coach Don Bucci has formally announced his retirement as the school’s athletic director at the age of 87.

Bucci took over as head football coach in 1966, and retired following the 1999 season.

According to the OHSAA state record book, Bucci is 12th all-time in wins in Ohio, having amassed a record of 306-89-5 in 34 years heading up the Cardinals’ program.

He led Cardinal Mooney to a total of four state championships in 1973, 1980, 1982 and 1987.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, Cardinal Mooney President Thomas Maj has bestowed the title of Athletic Director Emeritus upon Bucci.

The release states that “the title recognizes Bucci’s status as an icon and legend of Cardinal Mooney and his influence on generations of young people who have graduated from Cardinal Mooney.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, the school says that public recognition will be determined at a later time.

