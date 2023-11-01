BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKBN) – Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight has died at the age of 83.

His family released the following statement upon his passing:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight is the sixth-winningest coach in Division I college basketball history, having amassed 902 career victories.

He led Indiana to three national championships in 29 years, posting a school-record 661 victories.

Knight coached the U.S. National Team to a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He later spent six seasons as the head basketball coach at Texas Tech, leading the Raiders to five 20-win seasons.

Following his coaching career, Knight spent time as an analyst at ESPN.

Knight was a native of Orrville, Ohio, and went on to play college basketball at Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 1960 national title.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.